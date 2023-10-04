T-Mobile (TMUS) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with T-Mobile (TMUS) standing at $138.06, reflecting a +1.19% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the wireless carrier had lost 0.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 6.4%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.19%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of T-Mobile in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 25, 2023. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.88, showcasing a 370% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $19.39 billion, down 0.44% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.23 per share and revenue of $78.47 billion. These totals would mark changes of +250.97% and -1.38%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for T-Mobile. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.12% lower. T-Mobile is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, T-Mobile is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.87. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 10.22.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

