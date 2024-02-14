T-Mobile (TMUS) Augments Healthcare System Connectivity

T-Mobile US, Inc TMUS recently inked a 10-year agreement with Veteran Affairs to provide seamless communications and boost healthcare operations spanning 15 locations across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company’s 5G technology is expected to enhance patient care, telehealth and disaster response, leveraging its nationwide coverage.



The Caribbean Healthcare System is a component of the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (“VA”) that serves veterans in the Caribbean region. The VA Caribbean Healthcare System provides a range of healthcare services to eligible veterans, including medical care, mental health services, rehabilitation and other specialized services. The VA frequently collaborates with private healthcare providers, community organizations and other stakeholders to enhance the quality and accessibility of healthcare services for veterans.



The collaboration between T-Mobile and VA is expected to have a significant impact on the company in the telecommunications sector. Per the agreement, T-Mobile will deploy approximately 50,000 wireless lines for VA healthcare professionals to provide uninterrupted connection and services to veterans they serve, along with government and business organizations.



With the increasing demand for technological resilience in healthcare infrastructure, T-Mobile’s initiative to provide enhanced in-building 5G coverage is likely to pave the path for future such contracts between telecom companies and healthcare institutions, opening avenues for revenue generation as well as augmenting healthcare facilities.



Moreover, the ground-breaking deal is expected to generate a steady income for the company over the next decade, which is likely to have a positive impact on its performance. T-Mobile is also expected to ink further contracts to strengthen its position in the telecom sector by elevating its technological capabilities and reliability.



Shares of the company have gained 9.5% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 1.8%.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

T-Mobile currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 20.56% and it delivered an average earnings surprise of 13.27% in the trailing four quarters.



The company holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed data center segment. It is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products. It remains well-positioned for healthy growth in the data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 18.99%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 19.64%.



NVIDIA is the world leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



InterDigital, Inc. IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.4% and has surged 75.3% in the past year. A well-established global footprint, diversified product portfolio and ability to penetrate different markets are key growth drivers for InterDigital. The addition of technologies related to sensors, user interface and video to its already strong portfolio of wireless technology solutions is likely to drive considerable value, given the massive size of the market it offers licensing technologies to.







Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.