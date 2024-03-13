T-Mobile (TMUS) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

T-Mobile (TMUS) closed the most recent trading day at $164.09, moving +0.25% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.1%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.54%.

The wireless carrier's shares have seen an increase of 1.36% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of T-Mobile in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.01, indicating a 27.22% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $19.95 billion, up 1.61% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $9.08 per share and a revenue of $80.41 billion, signifying shifts of +31.02% and +2.35%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for T-Mobile. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.26% lower. T-Mobile is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, T-Mobile is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.02. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.69, which means T-Mobile is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that TMUS has a PEG ratio of 0.62. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Wireless National industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.55 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 159, this industry ranks in the bottom 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

