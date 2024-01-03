T-Mobile (TMUS) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

T-Mobile (TMUS) closed the most recent trading day at $162.08, moving +0.1% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.76%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the wireless carrier had gained 5.14% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of T-Mobile will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.91, showcasing a 61.86% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $19.81 billion, indicating a 2.29% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for T-Mobile. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.15% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. T-Mobile is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that T-Mobile has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.4 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.81.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, finds itself in the bottom 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

