T-Mobile (TMUS) and Facebook Introduce Canva Pro in the US

T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS, in association with Meta Platforms, Inc. META, is offering Canva Pro free to all eligible small business customers through the end of the year. It is also rolling out $200 of free advertising to entice customers.

Canva Pro provides complete access to Canva’s media library comprising 100 million audio and visual assets, 100GB of cloud storage alongside exclusive brand fonts. It also helps in advanced design capabilities with features such as fonts, colors and Brand Kit logos. Customers are also provided with unique access to modern design resources.

Meta’s Instagram has emerged as an important money earner after the introduction of its ad platform to worldwide advertisers. Strong adoption of its Explore tab, which is used by more than 50% of Instagram users, every month improves the platform's monetization capabilities. It has also started placing ads on the Explore tab, which is anticipated to drive its top-line growth. The company is also on track to monetize Instagram stories, and incorporating the Checkout feature is a step toward that. With the help of the Checkout feature, users can browse and purchase products from 23 top U.S. brands, all incorporated in Meta’s app.

T-Mobile has launched new Magenta for Business plans, along with Microsoft 365, at no additional cost on up to two lines per account. New or existing customers of Magenta for Business, Business Unlimited Ultimate+ and Business Unlimited Advanced plan with three lines or more will be provided with greater value from their business plans comprising Scam Shield Premium, Microsoft 365, Mobile hotspot data, six months of Canva Pro and $200 in Facebook or Instagram advertising credits.

T-Mobile has upgraded its more than 7000 retail stores to cater to the requirements of small businesses across the country. The company and Microsoft have a joint objective to help small businesses succeed by enabling them with the right tools and technology.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

T-Mobile is anticipated to provide 5G to 99% of the U.S. population. It is likely to provide average 5G speeds of above 100Mbps to 90% of the population. It continues lighting up the 5G spectrum at an aggressive pace.

The stock has gained 5.7% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 20.7%. T-Mobile currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

