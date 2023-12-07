T-Mobile (TMUS) Accentuates Multi-Band Spectrum Strategy

T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS has successfully tested 5G standalone millimeter wave (mmWave) on its production network for faster download and upload speed. The first-of-its-kind test on the 5G network accentuates the Un-carrier’s multi-band spectrum strategy as it aims to reach a broader user base across the country.



5G mmWave refers to the radio spectrum between 24GHz and 100GHz. This range is referred to as high-band 5G and is best used in densely populated areas across shorter ranges. It delivers the fastest speed because it offers massive capacity, making it ideal for cutting-edge technology, such as autonomous vehicles. With ultra-low latency, the 5G mmWave band enables smart cities to support everything from Internet backhaul connectivity in vehicles to high-definition live security camera feeds.



However, 5G mmWave signal doesn’t travel very well through obstacles and struggles to penetrate objects such as glass, walls, buildings and dense foliage. The signals also require a fiber backhaul and rely more heavily on line of sight for coverage. Consequently, most carriers like T-Mobile have implemented a multi-band spectrum strategy using low-band to achieve maximum coverage and mid-band and high-band to deliver faster broadband speeds.



The Un-carrier is now aiming to overcome this limitation by testing 5G mmWave on 5G standalone network for crowded areas like stadiums and fixed wireless service. Collaborating with Ericsson and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., it aggregated eight channels of mmWave spectrum to reach download speeds of 4.3 Gbps and four channels on the uplink for an upload speed of above 420 Mbps.



The company’s 5G network covers more than 330 million people in the country. The Ultra Capacity 5G delivers superfast speeds, powering 5G smartphones and enabling innovators to deliver transformational 5G experiences, covering 300 million Americans. The company now intends to bring more competition to home broadband, especially in underserved rural markets.



Shares of the company have gained 8.1% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 0.6%.



