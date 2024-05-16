T-Mobile (TMUS) 5G to Enhance Healthcare Access in Rural Areas

T-Mobile, Inc. TMUS has joined forces with Dopl Technologies to enhance healthcare accessibility in rural areas using 5G technology. Dopl Technologies, based in Seattle, offers a telerobotic ultrasound system that allows specialists to provide medical assistance remotely with a robotic arm. The solution aims to facilitate high quality and conveniently accessible healthcare to underserved communities.



A robust network infrastructure is essential for Dopl's telerobotic platform to function optimally. T-Mobile’s industry leading solution suite matches this requirement. Its network slicing feature will optimize healthcare delivery through telerobotic procedure. Network slicing enables the establishment of numerous virtual networks on a single physical network, enabling operators to allocate segments of the network to different customers according to their unique needs. Each network slice is customized with specific security and latency parameters, tailored to accommodate the changing demands of diverse applications.



These features enhance network reliability by segregating traffic and reducing congestion during periods of peak network usage. It will lower the latency and facilitate real time interaction between remote specialist and robotic solutions. T-Mobile’s offering includes its best in class SASE solution, which will boost network protection and eliminate the risks of data breaches.



In the domain of healthcare industry there is often a clear disparity between urban and rural locations. Most healthcare specialists are clustered in urban centers, leaving rural residents with limited access to necessary medical services. Patients from rural areas have to travel far to get proper healthcare facilities, leading to delayed treatment. Dopl’s cutting-edge solution powered by T-Mobile 5G effectively addresses these concerns by offering rural residents convenient healthcare options.



T-Mobile’s effort to develop advanced 5G use cases tailored to the diverse requirements of different industries is improving its commercial prospects. The company is benefiting from industry-leading postpaid customer growth with a record-low churn rate. Its dedicated 5G spectrum assets with superior propagation and a strong emphasis on customer experience are supporting the top line. Its Ultra Capacity 5G network is powered by the mid-band 2.5 GHz spectrum, which delivers superfast speed, covers 300 million people and ensures a superior 5G experience.



Shares of the company have gained 14.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 10.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

T-Mobile currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



