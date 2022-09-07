T-Mobile (TMUS) 5G Home Internet to Power Northeast America

T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS is expanding its massive 5G Home Internet Service to reach 9 million households in the states of Maryland, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

The company currently has more than 1.5 million Home Internet customers, positioning itself as the fastest growing broadband provider for the third quarter in a row. With the expansion, more than 40 million households are eligible for 5G Home Internet. This will enable them to obtain broadband speeds that can handle multiple devices simultaneously, such as streaming, gaming, online learning and so on.

T-Mobile aims to bridge the gap in high-speed Internet in states such as Pennsylvania and Connecticut. In Pennsylvania, more than 800,000 residents lack access to the Internet, with more than 500,000 of them living in rural areas. In Connecticut, more than 320,000 households resulting in about 23% of the total homes in the state, alongside 100,000 children, are not able to obtain high-speed Internet. The expansion is likely to solve all these connectivity issues.

T-Mobiles Ultra Capacity 5G covers around 235 million people and approximately 85% of its customers. The company’s Extended Range 5G covers 320 million people. T-Mobiles Ultra Capacity 5G network is powered by the mid-band 2.5GHz spectrum. As a result, it provides superfast speeds, powers 5G smartphones and enables innovators to deliver a 5G transformational experience.



T-Mobile’s business plan is built on covering 90% of rural America with average 5G speeds of 50 Mbps, up to two times quicker than broadband. It plans to continue boosting 5G speed at an aggressive pace.

The stock has gained 5.6% in the past year against the industry's decline of 21.6%.

