News & Insights

Stocks

T-Mobile tells Bloomberg no decision made to end Nokia relationship

November 19, 2024 — 02:05 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

T-Mobile (TMUS) told Bloomberg in an emailed statement that it has made no decision to end the company’s relationship with Nokia (NOK). The comments were made after Earl Lum, the President of EJL Wireless Research, posted a report on LinkedIn discussing the “real possibility” of Nokia (NOK) getting displaced at T-Mobile by Ericsson (ERIC).

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NOK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ERIC
NOK
TMUS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.