T-Mobile tells Bloomberg no decision made to end Nokia relationship

T-Mobile (TMUS) told Bloomberg in an emailed statement that it has made no decision to end the company’s relationship with Nokia (NOK). The comments were made after Earl Lum, the President of EJL Wireless Research, posted a report on LinkedIn discussing the “real possibility” of Nokia (NOK) getting displaced at T-Mobile by Ericsson (ERIC).

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NOK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.