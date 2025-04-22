T-Mobile Teams Up With Metro To Bring New Plans With 5-Year Price Guarantee

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS), Tuesday announced new plans along with Metro with a guarantee of same price of talk, text and data for five years.

The company will introduce Experience More plan with all the benefits of Go5G Plus with additional hotspot data plus T-Satellite with Starlink included through end of year, all at $5 less per line.

Meanwhile, the Experience Beyond plan comes with all the benefits of Go5G Next in addition to more data and T-Satellite included, providing over $200 in added value for each line, every month.

Moreover, Metro is introducing four new plans - Metro Starter, Metro Starter Plus, Metro Flex Unlimited and Metro Flex Unlimited Plus. It is lowering prices across its most popular plans, including a 20 percent drop for families of four on Metro Flex Unlimited Plus.

Metro is also relaunching its classic $40 PERIOD deal with Metro Starter Plus. New customers who bring their number to Metro can get a free 5G phone and a plan for just $40 a month, the company stated.

Starting April 23, the company said that the plans aim to offer a peace of mind to its customers knowing that the prices will remain the same for the next five years.

