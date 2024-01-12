T-Mobile-sponsored group is unlawful labor organization, US court rules

By Nate Raymond

Jan 12 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Friday upheld the National Labor Relations Board's conclusion that an employer-sponsored group of T-Mobile TMUS.O call center workers was an unlawful labor organization dominated by the company.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled 2-1 that the board reasonably rejected T-Mobile's arguments that a company-organized group of employees picked to raise issues with management was not a labor organization.

U.S. Circuit Judge Michael Garcia, writing for the majority, said the board's conclusion "fits comfortably" within the National Labor Relations Act's text and purpose and relevant board precedent.

The ruling marked a victory for the Communication Workers of America (CWA), which had filed an unfair labor practice charge with the board in 2016 over the wireless telecommunications carrier's creation of the group.

Glenda Pittman, a lawyer for the union, called the decision "very thoughtful" and "legally correct." The ruling could force T-Mobile to disband the company-sponsored group, known as "T-Voice," she said.

The company could seek to further appeal the decision. It did not respond to a request for comment. The NLRB declined to comment.

In 2015, T-Mobile launched T-Voice, for which representatives at the company's 17 U.S. call centers were tasked with soliciting complaints from coworkers about customer calls and other working conditions.

A T-Mobile executive in an email to the call center's customer service representatives described T-Voice as "your voice" whose job is to raise "pain points" related to customer complaints and employment concerns to ensure they are resolved.

The CWA filed a charge with the NLRB claiming T-Voice was an unlawful labor organization that was designed to erode support for the union by addressing large-scale employee grievances.

The NLRA prohibits company-sponsored employee organizations that exist "for the purpose, in whole or part, of dealing with employers concerning grievances, labor disputes, wages, rates of pay, hours of employment, or conditions of work."

An administrative law judge in 2017 sided with CWA, but the NLRB two years later reversed, calling T-Voice more of a "suggestion box" that allowed the company to solicit individual workers' ideas and grievances.

The D.C. Circuit sent the case back to the board to reconsider in 2021 and clarify when employer-sponsored organizations are illegal "company unions."

The NLRB subsequently ruled against T-Mobile and concluded that T-Voice satisfied a requirement that labor organizations deal with management through "group proposals," even if T-Voice representatives submitted proposals individually rather than through a collective process.

The case is National Labor Relations Board v. T-Mobile USA Inc, U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, No. 22-1310.

