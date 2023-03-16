T-Mobile Snags Ryan Reynolds' Marketing Genius With $1.35 Billion Mint Mobile Buyout

Wireless carrier T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) has announced that it is acquiring Ka'ena Corporation, the parent company of discount carriers Mint Mobile and Ultra Mobile, in a deal worth $1.35 billion. It's a strategic move for T-Mobile, which is seeking to expand its market share and customer base in the highly competitive U.S. market. Getting access to the marketing genius of Mint Mobile co-owner and promoter Ryan Reynolds won't hurt, either.

The acquisition is not without its potential concerns, however. Some experts have raised questions about T-Mobile's ability to integrate the two companies effectively, as well as the impact the deal may have on the broader wireless market. Nevertheless, T-Mobile's strong financial performance and track record of successful acquisitions suggest that it's well-positioned to make the most of this opportunity.

But what is T-Mobile really up to here?

T-Mobile's financial fortunes

Before we dive into T-Mobile's latest planned acquisition, it's important to understand its financial performance over the past year.

To say it has been on a roll would be an understatement. In its most recent quarter, T-Mobile added 1.3 million postpaid phone customers, outpacing its peers Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and AT&T (NYSE: T). Its wireless revenue increased 12% year over year, driven by both higher customer volumes and higher average revenue per user. That's a wonderfully profitable combination.

What's more, T-Mobile's 5G network continues to beat its rivals' networks in terms of both coverage and speed. As of the end of 2022, T-Mobile's 5G network covered 325 million people across the United States, and the company was ranked the fastest 5G network in the country by multiple independent sources.

As a result of its strong performance, T-Mobile's stock has performed admirably over the past year. In 2022, T-Mobile's stock price rose by nearly 30%, outpacing both Verizon and AT&T.

Given T-Mobile's strong performance and growing market share, it makes sense that the company is looking to boost its revenue growth through acquisitions. And that brings us to T-Mobile's latest move: the Ka'ena Corporation deal, which gives it full control over longtime partners Mint and Ultra Mobile.

Bold move or potential pitfall?

T-Mobile's acquisition of Ka'ena Corporation is a bold move that underscores the company's commitment to expanding its presence in the highly competitive wireless space. Mint and Ultra Mobile will give it significant boosts both in customer base and network coverage, which are critical factors in the wireless industry. Keep in mind that both brands are mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), reselling T-Mobile's connections with packages of different features and services.

In the official press release announcing the acquisition, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert cited Mint's effective marketing -- tapping into the charisma of part-owner and Hollywood star Reynolds -- as a key driver behind the deal.

"Mint has built an incredibly successful digital direct-to-consumer business that continues to deliver for customers on the Un-carrier's leading 5G network," Sievert said. "Now we are excited to use our scale and owners' economics to help supercharge it -- and Ultra Mobile -- into the future."

However, as noted, concerns have been raised over how the smaller companies will be integrated into the telecom giant, and whether, under T-Mobile's umbrella, Mint and Ultra Mobile will be able to maintain the low-cost, customer-focused approach that has made them so popular. Though they have long run their services on T-Mobile's network, there is always the risk of customer backlash over the acquisition.

Regulators may also block the merger if they conclude that it would result in T-Mobile dominating the prepaid wireless market. The company already controls three successful brands in this space. Investors would be wise to keep a close eye on how things develop in the months ahead.

Still, the acquisition of Ka'ena could pay off in a big way if executed properly. Given T-Mobile's impressive financial performance in recent years and the potential for significant market and marketing synergies from the deal, investors have reason to be optimistic about its prospects.

What the Ka'ena buyout means to T-Mobile shareholders

For investors, T-Mobile's acquisition of Ka'ena could help the company maintain its impressive growth trajectory. By adding Mint and Ultra Mobile to its stable of brands, T-Mobile is expanding its reach in the prepaid wireless market, which could help it tap into new customer segments and drive revenue growth.

Perhaps more importantly, T-Mobile intends to take advantage of Reynolds' marketing touch beyond the Mint Mobile vehicle he rode in on. I can't wait to see what they come up with together.

The announcement gave us a brief glimpse, as Reynolds joked about T-Mobile outbidding his own mother, whose above-average mahjong skills are less useful to Mint than the network operator's 5G coverage. "And T-Mobile has assured me that our incredibly improvised, and borderline reckless messaging strategy will also remain untouched," he said in the announcement video.

Sounds like fun, no?

Moreover, T-Mobile's focus on expanding its network and investing in 5G networks and other new technologies bodes well for its growth prospects. The press release highlighted that Ultra and Mint will squeeze value out of T-Mobile's 5G investments. The company's strong financial performance and growing market share position it well to take advantage of the expected growth in the U.S. wireless market in the years ahead.

The potential benefits of the deal appear to outweigh the causes for concern. The plug-in deal is relatively small for the $176 billion market cap buyer, and Reynolds' personal brand looks like a good fit with the "Uncarrier." Furthermore, the Ka'ena brands are expected to add positive cash flow right away.

With its strong financial performance and growing market share, T-Mobile is well-positioned to capitalize on the growth in the U.S. wireless market in the years ahead, and investors should see this acquisition as a small step in that direction. That's one more reason to consider buying T-Mobile's market-beating stock today.

Anders Bylund has positions in T-Mobile US. The Motley Fool recommends T-Mobile US and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

