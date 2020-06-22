T-Mobile Shares Up 41.2% in 3 Months: What's Abetting it?

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS have returned 41.2% compared with 16.9% growth of the industry in the past three months. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a VGM Score of B. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.







The Bellevue, WA-based wireless carrier has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 19.4%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next-year earnings has been revised 40.9% upward in the past 30 days. T-Mobile has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 18.9% compared with 10.6% of the industry.



What Drives the Performance?



On Apr 1, T-Mobile completed its merger with Sprint to create a new wireless giant that rivals AT&T T and Verizon VZ in terms of subscribers. The transaction has enabled T-Mobile and Sprint to join their high- and low-band spectrum for a faster nationwide 5G rollout. Also, T-Mobile completed its planned chief executive officer transition from John Legere to Mike Sievert ahead of schedule.



T-Mobile, a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom DTEGY, has been investing to build its nationwide 4G LTE network. The company’s 600 MHz 5G covers more than 215 million people including the cities of Detroit, St. Louis and Columbus while 50 million new T-Mobile devices have access to the 600 MHz LTE network. It has deployed 5G sites in Philadelphia and New York City using Sprint’s 2.5 GHz mid-band spectrum on its 5G network.



On Jun 1, T-Mobile achieved a milestone by offering 5G services across all 50 states in the country. The company partnered with General Communication Inc. (GCI), a leading telecommunications operator in Alaska, to provide 5G connectivity in Anchorage. T-Mobile and GCI have a long-standing business relationship. GCI launched Alaska’s first 5G services in Anchorage on Apr 17.



What’s Next?



T-Mobile’s 5G networks are likely to lower the cost of delivering a gigabyte of data, providing economic incentives to lower prices. The company intends to offer the same services at a discounted rate for three years. The revamped T-Mobile will compete for consumers at all price points. Customers, including prepaid and Lifeline, will have access to the same 5G network and services.



T-Mobile’s commitment to building the world’s best nationwide 5G network will likely bring super-fast speeds to urban areas and underserved rural communities. The combined company’s network will have 14 times more capacity than on a standalone basis, which enables it to leapfrog the competition in network capability and customer experience.



Customers will have access to average 5G speeds up to eight times faster than LTE in a few years and 15 times faster over the next six years. The company is expected to provide 5G to 99% of the U.S. population and average 5G speeds above 100 Mbps to 90% of the population. T-Mobile’s business plan is built on covering 90% of rural Americans with average 5G speeds of 50 Mbps, up to two times faster than broadband. Thus, it seems as though TMUS could have a bit more room to run in the near term.



