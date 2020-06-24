T-Mobile shares priced at $103 each in SoftBank sale

US Markets
U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile US Inc said it has priced a sale of its shares at $103 each in a deal that will see SoftBank Group divest a portion of its stake - a major step in the Japanese conglomerate's plan to sell assets.

June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile US Inc said it has priced a sale of its shares at $103 each in a deal that will see SoftBank Group divest a portion of its stake - a major step in the Japanese conglomerate's plan to sell assets.

The pricing comes after SoftBank unveiled a series of transactions on Monday to divest stock in T-Mobile, as it seeks funding for a $41 billion share buyback and debt reduction plan.

T-Mobile shares closed on Tuesday at $107.16. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York and Sam Nussey in Tokyo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Muralikumar Anantharaman) ((joshua.franklin@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646-223-6356; Reuters Messaging: joshua.franklin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: T MOBILE US STOCK OFFERING/ (UPDATE 1)

