T-Mobile Sets 550 Mbps Uplink Speed Record In Live 5G Demo Using R17 UL Tx Switching

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile (TMUS) Wednesday announced that it has achieved a new record for 5G uplink speeds, hitting 550 Mbps on its sub-6 GHz spectrum during a live demo in Seattle.

This milestone was reached using 3GPP Release 17 UL Tx Switching, marking the world's first live demonstration of the feature on a commercial site. The test, conducted with Nokia and MediaTek, utilized 100MHz of TDD spectrum (n41) and 35MHz of FDD spectrum (n25) with a MediaTek flagship test device.

T-Mobile President of Technology Ulf Ewaldsson emphasized the growing importance of uplink speed for real-time applications such as 4K video uploads and VR. Nokia's Tommi Uitto noted the difficulty of enhancing uplink speeds compared to downlink, highlighting the achievement's significance as demand rises for data-intensive technologies like AI and XR. MediaTek's HC Hwang added that the breakthrough paves the way for more immersive AR/VR experiences and seamless content sharing.

This accomplishment builds on T-Mobile's consistent leadership in 5G innovation, having previously set records of 275 Mbps in 2022 and 345 Mbps in early 2024. With 5G Advanced continuing to evolve, T-Mobile remains at the forefront, focusing on enhancing customer experience through cutting-edge network advancements.

TMUS is currently trading at $252.74 or 0.42% lower on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.