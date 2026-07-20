T-Mobile Set to Report Q2 Results: Can Revenue Growth Lift Earnings?

T-Mobile, US, Inc. TMUS is set to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 23, before the opening bell. In the trailing four quarters, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 12.27%, beating estimates on all occasions.



The wireless service provider is expected to witness year-over-year revenue growth, driven by steady postpaid subscriber additions, growing broadband adoption and continued demand for premium wireless services. However, intense competition, higher promotional spending and increased operating expenses are likely to have weighed on the bottom line.

Factors at Play

During the quarter, T-Mobile introduced SuperBroadband, a next-generation business Internet solution that integrates wireless, fiber and satellite connectivity with managed network services. The launch is expected to have contributed to second-quarter 2026 revenues by broadening the company's enterprise connectivity portfolio, attracting new business customers and increasing adoption of integrated broadband solutions.



T-Mobile's increased focus on the small business segment is likely to have provided an additional boost to revenues in the quarter under review. Stronger demand for its business wireless plans and connectivity solutions is expected to have expanded its business customer base and raised average revenue per account.



During the to-be-reported quarter, T-Mobile strengthened its value-focused offerings by expanding Mint Mobile's portfolio with a $45 Home Internet and Wireless Bundle. The new bundle is likely to have encouraged customer additions, accelerated home Internet adoption and enhanced T-Mobile's position in the value broadband market.



T-Mobile also launched the new motorola razr lineup during the quarter with attractive promotional offers and financing options. This is expected to have supported revenue growth by stimulating smartphone upgrades, attracting new wireless subscribers and increasing device sales across its retail and online channels.



Despite top-line growth, T-Mobile's earnings are expected to have declined in the June quarter due to higher promotional spending, elevated device subsidies associated with smartphone launches, and increased customer acquisition costs amid intense competition. Continued investments in expanding its 5G and broadband infrastructure are also likely to have raised operating expenses and depreciation costs.

Overall Expectations

For the June quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $22.8 billion, indicating an improvement from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $21.1 billion. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at $2.52, indicating a decline from $2.84 reported a year ago.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for T-Mobile for the second quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is -7.23%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: T-Mobile carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

T-Mobile US, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

T-Mobile US, Inc. price-eps-surprise | T-Mobile US, Inc. Quote

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



Silicon Motion Technology Corporation SIMO has an Earnings ESP of +7.68% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. It is set to release its second-quarter 2026 numbers on July 29.



The Earnings ESP for Celestica Inc. CLS is +1.86%, and it carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 numbers on July 27.



The Earnings ESP for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. MPWR is +1.08%, and it carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is slated to report second-quarter 2026 numbers on July 30.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.