News & Insights

Markets
DAL

T-Mobile Selected As Delta Air Lines' Preferred Mobility Partner

April 18, 2024 — 10:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Thursday, T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) announced its selection as Delta Air Lines Inc.'s, (DAL) preferred mobility partner.

This partnership aims to enhance operational efficiency and customer service at Delta's Atlanta headquarters by transitioning over 60,000 lines to T-Mobile and implementing a T-Mobile 5G hybrid network.

The collaboration will facilitate Delta's utilization of 5G smartphones, tablets, and ruggedized devices among frontline teams to elevate the customer experience.

Furthermore, T-Mobile's 5G Advanced Network Solutions is expected to provide a dedicated 5G hybrid network to optimize Ultra Capacity 5G performance for Delta's corporate employees in Atlanta, ensuring extensive 5G coverage for seamless connectivity throughout the Delta campus.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DAL
TMUS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.