T-Mobile Secures NYC Connectivity Deal To Boost Public Safety & Affordability

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS), a US-based telecommunications company Thursday announced that it has been chosen as the exclusive wireless provider for the City of New York, supporting a range of mission-critical municipal operations.

New York City's decision to partner with T-Mobile marks a significant step toward enhancing public safety and affordability. With access to T-Mobile's advanced 5G standalone or SA network, first responders will benefit from cutting-edge innovations like network slicing and T-Priority for enhanced security and reliability. Additionally, NYC employees and their families will receive exclusive discounts on premium T-Mobile plans, offering perks such as streaming bundles, in-flight Wi-Fi, and international connectivity.

T-Mobile's network will serve as the foundation for NYC's public safety operations, ensuring reliable connectivity in one of the most demanding urban environments. First responders will benefit from T-Mobile's T-Priority, featuring the nation's first 5G network slice dedicated to emergency services. This innovation provides lower latency, faster speeds, and the highest priority across all 5G bands—even during peak congestion—enhancing response times and operational efficiency.

T-Mobile Business Group President Callie Field expressed the company's honor in serving New York City's first responders, employees, and residents, emphasizing a strong start to the partnership. She highlighted the scale and complexity of the city's public safety efforts and the administration's commitment to a safer, more affordable New York. Field noted that T-Mobile's focus on delivering next-generation solutions—powered by the nation's leading 5G network—aligns perfectly with the city's vision, ensuring both innovation and exceptional value in wireless connectivity.

Thursday TMUS closed at $265.4 or 0.78% higher and aftermarket hours closed at $266.29 or 0.34% higher on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

