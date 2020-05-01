US Markets
T-Mobile says Sprint lost 348,000 postpaid phone subscribers in Q1

T-Mobile US Inc said on Friday that Sprint lost 348,000 phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill in the first quarter, compared to 189,000 a year ago.

May 1 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc TMUS.O said on Friday that Sprint lost 348,000 phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill in the first quarter, compared to 189,000 a year ago.

Sprint's preliminary postpaid phone churn, or the rate of customer cancellations, increased to 1.89% from 1.82% in the quarter, T-Mobile said in a regulatory filing.

T-Mobile officially completed the $23 billion merger with Sprint Corp, solidifying its position as the No.3 wireless provider in the United States in April after a long legal battle between multiple state attorneys general which argued that the deal would be anticompetitive.

Sprint's standalone results for the first quarter are expected to be released in May.

T-Mobile will report its first earnings post the merger on May 6, after markets close.

