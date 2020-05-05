T-Mobile Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Here's What to Expect.

T-Mobile US’s new management is about to have a chance to brief investors on the arduous task ahead of them: combining Sprint’s operations with its own.

The long-pending acquisition closed on April 1, when former COO Mike Sievert also became CEO of the new T-Mobile, succeeding John Legere. The complex integration process will involve merging T-Mobile and Sprint’s networks, retail operations, and customer bases.

T-Mobile (ticker: TMUS) will report its first-quarter results on Wednesday after the market closes. Although the T-Mobile of the first three months of 2020 is very different from the company it will soon become, investors will also be watching how its premerger business performed as coronavirus-required lockdowns spread across the U.S. T-Mobile has led its wireless competitors in subscribers, earnings, and growth in free cash flow for several years.

T-Mobile stock has gained 14% since the start of 2020, boosted by the February approval of its Sprint acquisition. That’s well ahead of the broader market and other wireless players: The S&P 500 has lost 11% after dividends, Verizon Communications (VZ) stock is off 5%, and AT&T (T) shares are down 20%.

Here is a snapshot of Wall Street’s expectations and some recent history:

• In spring 2018, T-Mobile bid to acquire Sprint, seeking greater scale, new wireless-spectrum holdings, and cost synergies it said would put the company in a stronger position for the 5G era. Regulators at the Federal Communications Commission and Justice Department supported the deal last summer after the companies agreed to divest some wireless- spectrum licenses, cell towers, and Sprint’s prepaid brand Boost Mobile to Dish Network (DISH). The satellite-TV provider will also be able to use the new T-Mobile’s network for three years, as it deploys its own 5G infrastructure.

• A coalition of state attorneys general saw those remedies as insufficient to maintain adequate competition in the U.S. wireless market, and argued that the merger will lead to higher prices for consumers. The state attorneys general took the companies to court to block the merger, but a judge ruled against them in February.

• Analysts expect T-Mobile to report $1.03 in earnings per share for the first quarter, down three cents from the same period a year earlier. Revenue is estimated to come in at $11.4 billion, versus $11.1 billion in the first quarter of 2019. Analysts also forecast $3.5 billion in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or Ebitda, which would be up from $3.3 billion last year.

• On the subscriber front, Wall Street expects T-Mobile to show 701,600 net new postpaid subscribers—referring to customers who receive a monthly bill, a closely watched metric for wireless companies—including 426,000 phones. That would break a 27-quarter streak of net postpaid additions of more than a million. Analysts also forecast 28,700 net new prepaid subscribers. They expect the results will show that T-Mobile ended the period with a total of 92 million subscribers.

• T-Mobile will report Sprint’s results separately from its own because the two didn’t combine until after the first quarter ended. It already released Sprint’s subscriber metrics for the first three months of the year: Overall, it added a better-than-expected 502,000 net new postpaid customers for the quarter, as a gain of 850,000 devices was offset by a loss of 348,000 phones. Sprint also lost 10,000 prepaid subscribers. It ended the first quarter with 54.7 million total subscribers.

• T-Mobile’s fourth-quarter earnings of 87 cents per share, reported on Feb. 6, were ahead of analysts’ 83-cent forecast. Sales in the period were $11.9 billion, slightly above the $11.8 billion that analysts had expected. Ebitda reached $3.2 billion, ahead of the analyst consensus estimate of $3.1 billion. T-Mobile had announced its subscriber numbers before the earnings release. Shares rose 3.2% the following day.

• T-Mobile management will likely be sparing in any guidance they offer Wednesday. Not only is there the uncertainty of the coronavirus outbreak and economic outlook, but the company won’t present consolidated results for T-Mobile and Sprint until next quarter, likely in July or early August. It may give some indication of what expected merger-related costs will be in coming quarters. T-Mobile’s previously issued 2020 guidance had been for the stand-alone company.

• Wall Street analysts are bullish on the stock: 83% have a Buy or equivalent rating, while 17% recommend a Hold. No analyst rates T-Mobile at Sell. Their average target price is $104.83, about 17% above the stock’s recent level of $89.36. Barron’s also recommended buying T-Mobile shares in January, before the merger was approved.

• T-Mobile management will host a call with analysts at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday. T-Mobile’s former CEO Legere, known for wearing magenta just as Steve Jobs wore black, had originally said he planned to remain CEO until his contract expired on April 30. He had intended to remain on T-Mobile’s board of directors until June 2020, but he exited both roles early, handing the reins to Sievert, who has been at the company since 2012. T-Mobile’s CFO Braxton Carter also plans to leave the company on July 1.

