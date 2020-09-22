T-Mobile Redesigns Small Business Plans With Microsoft 365

T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS has launched new Magenta for Business plans, with Microsoft 365 included at no extra charge on up to two lines per account. This underscores the Bellevue, WA-based company’s commitment to supporting small business owners with the plan, devices and solutions they need to adapt to new circumstances.



T-Mobile has upgraded its more than 7,000 retail stores to cater to the needs of small businesses across the country. T-Mobile and Microsoft MSFT have a shared commitment to helping small businesses save time and money by providing the tools and technology they need to succeed. Small businesses are the lifeblood of the U.S. economy. The COVID-19 pandemic has hit them the most.



T-Mobile Magenta for Business customers gets access to Office apps, Microsoft Teams and cloud storage. T-Mobile has ranked #1 Business Wireless in customer satisfaction from businesses of all sizes for the last three years by J.D. Power. With the new offering, it is making Microsoft 365 tools available to its business customers. This, in turn, would help small business owners stay connected and become productive in a world of remote work.



Further, T-Mobile has more than doubled the size of its team of trained experts dedicated to helping business customers. The new Magenta for Business and Magenta Plus for Business include Microsoft 365, making T-Mobile the first service provider to put productivity tools in the hands of businesses for no extra charge.



T-Mobile’s 5G networks are used by more businesses with better coverage compared with AT&T T and Verizon VZ. The company has the largest nationwide 5G network, covering more than 250 million people across 1.3 million square miles. It plans to continue lighting up the 5G spectrum at an aggressive pace through 2020 and beyond.



T-Mobile’s 2.5 GHz 5G delivers super-fast speeds and extensive coverage with signals that go through walls and trees, unlike 5G networks that are controlled by the mmWave spectrum. The company is confident of its ability to unlock massive synergies while building the finest 5G network.



T-Mobile’s shares have returned 46.1% in the past six months compared with 25.4% growth of the industry.







The company has a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth expectation of 12.3% compared with the industry’s 8.4%. It delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 125.5%, on average.



T-Mobile carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.



Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.



See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.