T-Mobile Q4 Profit Surges, Beats Market Estimates; Sees Growth In FY23 Core Adj. EBITDA

(RTTNews) - Telecom major T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net income surged 250 percent to $1.48 billion from last year's $422 million.

Earnings per share increased to $1.18 from $0.34 last year.

On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues were $20.27 billion, slightly lower than $20.79 billion a year ago. Analysts expected revenues of $20.60 billion for the quarter.

Total service revenues increased 4 percent year-over-year to $15.5 billion.

Looking ahead, the company provides strong fiscal 2023 outlook driven by continued profitable customer growth and merger synergies.

Core Adjusted EBITDA, which is Adjusted EBITDA less lease revenues, is expected to be between $28.7 billion and $29.2 billion, up 10 percent year-over-year at the mid-point.

Postpaid net customer additions are expected to be between 5.0 million and 5.5 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.