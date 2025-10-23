T-Mobile Q3 Profit Beats Estimates, Raises Full-Year Outlook

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) on Thursday reported lower profit for the third quarter even as revenue grew year-on-year. Profit beat analysts' expectations, while revenue slightly missed projections. The company also raised its full-year outlook for core adjusted EBITDA.

T-Mobile US posted net income of $2.714 billion, down from $3.059 billion in the same quarter last year. Earnings per share were $2.41, compared with $2.61 a year earlier. Net income included the impact of an impairment expense of $208 million.

On average 14 analysts expected earnings of $2.40 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted EBITDA, or adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, rose to $8.684 billion from $8.243 billion a year ago.

Core adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA less lease revenues, grew 6% to $8.680 billion from $8.222 billion.

Revenues increased to $21.957 billion from $20.162 billion, while service revenues climbed 9.1% to $18.241 billion. Postpaid service revenues grew 11.8% to $14.882 billion.

The Street was looking for revenue of $21.98 billion.

The company now expects 2025 core adjusted EBITDA to be between $33.7 billion and $33.9 billion, an increase from prior guidance of $33.3 billion to $33.7 billion.

T-Mobile US stock was down more than 1% in pre-market trading from Wednesday's close of $227.40.

