Markets
TMUS

T-Mobile Q3 Profit Beats Estimates, Raises Full-Year Outlook

October 23, 2025 — 07:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) on Thursday reported lower profit for the third quarter even as revenue grew year-on-year. Profit beat analysts' expectations, while revenue slightly missed projections. The company also raised its full-year outlook for core adjusted EBITDA.

T-Mobile US posted net income of $2.714 billion, down from $3.059 billion in the same quarter last year. Earnings per share were $2.41, compared with $2.61 a year earlier. Net income included the impact of an impairment expense of $208 million.

On average 14 analysts expected earnings of $2.40 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted EBITDA, or adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, rose to $8.684 billion from $8.243 billion a year ago.

Core adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA less lease revenues, grew 6% to $8.680 billion from $8.222 billion.

Revenues increased to $21.957 billion from $20.162 billion, while service revenues climbed 9.1% to $18.241 billion. Postpaid service revenues grew 11.8% to $14.882 billion.

The Street was looking for revenue of $21.98 billion.

The company now expects 2025 core adjusted EBITDA to be between $33.7 billion and $33.9 billion, an increase from prior guidance of $33.3 billion to $33.7 billion.

T-Mobile US stock was down more than 1% in pre-market trading from Wednesday's close of $227.40.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TMUS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.