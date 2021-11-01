T-Mobile Q3 Earnings Preview: Is Another Strong Quarter in the Cards?

Ahead of its third-quarter 2021 results (3Q21), which are scheduled to be announced on November 2, wireless service provider T-Mobile (TMUS) seems to be in a strong position. Stellar performance in the previous quarter has raised the company’s expectations from the rest of the year.

In anticipation of the 3Q21 print, we used TipRanks’ new Website Traffic tool to try and get a sense of the company’s standing. The tool evaluates website traffic volume data sourced from Semrush (SEMR).

T-Mobile’s Site Visits are on the Rise

We saw that there was an uptick in visits to T-Mobile’s website between July and September.

In 3Q21, 132.2 million unique visitors were recorded from all devices, which is a 20.56% year-over-year climb. Furthermore, looking at unique website visitors during the period from January 2021 to September 2021, and comparing it with the same period last year, an increase of 29.60% was recorded.

This does give us some insights into the company’s standing during the Q3 months. More website visits, although it doesn’t necessarily translate into more business, definitely means that more customers or potential customers have engaged in the website, exploring its services and plans, etc.

Expectations for 3Q21

T-Mobile continues to expand its customer base, which may positively impact its third-quarter performance. The company added 1.3 million postpaid net customers to its network in the June quarter.

Moreover, encouraged by positive growth trends, management had previously raised its outlook on customer additions for the second half of 2021. This leads us to anticipate that the company will report a healthy number of customer additions in the third quarter as well.

Another important factor to consider is T-Mobile’s robust 5G deployment efforts, which are likely to have boosted third-quarter performance, despite keeping cash CapEx high. Interestingly, the company’s Extended Range 5G is spread over 305 million people across 1.7 million square miles. This means that T-Mobile’s coverage surpasses that of Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T) combined.

The fastest Ultra Capacity 5G covers 165 million of the Extended Range 5G users. Importantly, T-Mobile expects to keep increasing Ultra Capacity coverage throughout the rest of the year and hit 200 million by the end of 2021. Hence, we have a fair idea of how the company might have performed in the 5G area.

Moreover, synergies from mergers are helping the company to expand its addressable markets. However, merger-related costs are expected to put a little pressure on EBITDA margin in the third quarter and also the quarter after that.

Having said that, we cannot overlook the fierce competition that T-Mobile is facing in an almost-saturated U.S. Telecom industry. T-Mobile’s low-priced plans for consumers, which look like an attempt to attract and retain more customers from rivals, are proving to be a major bottom-line headwind. This intense competition is a growing concern among investors.

Wall Street Weighs In

On October 18, Citigroup analyst Michael Rollins also expressed concerns about the persisting price competition and slow growth in the wireless industry. He notes that these issues have led to a 21% decline in T-Mobile’s shares over the past three months. Rollins believes that the Q3 results can be a great opportunity for T-Mobile to “stabilize expectations and address some of these questions.”

Overlooking competitive concerns and viewing the bigger picture, the analyst reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $167. Rollins remains confident about the company's opportunities for growth in service revenues, margins, and share repurchase programs in the longer term.

Wall Street, as a whole, shares a similar stance on the stock. Consensus is positive about the company, with a Strong Buy rating based on 15 Buys, 2 Holds, and 1 Sell. At $169.36, the average T-Mobile price target implies 47.23% upside potential.

