T-Mobile Prices Public Offering Of 143.39 Mln Shares At $103/Shr - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) announced the pricing of registered public offering of 143.39 million common shares at $103.00 per share. T-Mobile grants underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 10.75 million shares of T-Mobile at the same public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

For every share of common stock sold by T-Mobile in the Public Equity Offering, T-Mobile has agreed to repurchase one share of common stock from a subsidiary of SoftBank at a price per share equivalent to that received by T-Mobile in its sales.

T-Mobile also announced the pricing of $1.86 billion purchase price of cash mandatory exchangeable trust securities by a Delaware statutory trust in a private offering. The company specified that the Trust will acquire 18.06 million shares of T-Mobile's common stock.

The company expects to close both public equity offering and private offering on June 26, 2020.

