T-Mobile price target raised to $255 from $210 at UBS

October 24, 2024 — 08:48 am EDT

UBS raised the firm’s price target on T-Mobile (TMUS) to $255 from $210 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. T-Mobile’s results were ahead of expectations and represented another quarter of industry-leading growth, supporting the firm’s bullish stance, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes underlying fundamentals support mid- to high-single digit revenue, EBITDA and free cash flow compound annual growth rates, while driving $50B of capital returns and $20B of flexibility for other M&A, de-levering and additional returns through 2027.

