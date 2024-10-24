News & Insights

Stocks

T-Mobile price target raised to $252 from $230 at KeyBanc

October 24, 2024 — 07:50 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

KeyBanc raised the firm’s price target on T-Mobile (TMUS) to $252 from $230 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm believes a premium is warranted. T-Mobile’s postpaid phone and broadband sub growth remain impressive, KeyBanc says. Looking forward, the firm sees healthy mid to high single digit EBITDA growth paired with M&A that should produce industry-leading growth.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TMUS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TMUS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.