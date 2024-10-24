T-Mobile price target raised to $252 from $230 at KeyBanc

KeyBanc raised the firm’s price target on T-Mobile (TMUS) to $252 from $230 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm believes a premium is warranted. T-Mobile’s postpaid phone and broadband sub growth remain impressive, KeyBanc says. Looking forward, the firm sees healthy mid to high single digit EBITDA growth paired with M&A that should produce industry-leading growth.

