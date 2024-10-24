T-Mobile price target raised to $250 from $230 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on T-Mobile (TMUS) to $250 from $230 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. T-Mobile reported solid Q3 results and increased subscriber and financial guidance across the board, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the strong Q3 results and increased 2024 guidance underscore its investment thesis. T-Mobile remains the analyst’s favorite long-term idea.
