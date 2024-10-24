News & Insights

Stocks

T-Mobile price target raised to $250 from $230 at JPMorgan

October 24, 2024 — 06:15 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on T-Mobile (TMUS) to $250 from $230 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. T-Mobile reported solid Q3 results and increased subscriber and financial guidance across the board, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the strong Q3 results and increased 2024 guidance underscore its investment thesis. T-Mobile remains the analyst’s favorite long-term idea.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TMUS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TMUS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.