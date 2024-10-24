News & Insights

T-Mobile price target raised to $250 from $215 at Oppenheimer

October 24, 2024 — 07:55 am EDT

Oppenheimer raised the firm’s price target on T-Mobile (TMUS) to $250 from $215 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes T-Mobile delivered industry-leading service revenue growth of 5.1% driven by the highest ARPA growth in seven years and postpaid phone net adds of +865K, a 65K beat. The company continues to take outsized subscriber share in both mobile and broadband through its superior network and competitive pricing, Oppenheimer adds. T-Mobile is the firm;s top pick in the communications sector.

TMUS

