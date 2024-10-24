T-Mobile price target raised to $240 from $220 at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI analyst Kutgun Marai raised the firm’s price target on T-Mobile (TMUS) to $240 from $220 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Management outlined an “attractive path” last month at its Capital Markets Day for T-Mobile to sustain its momentum across its core mobility business, continue to drive meaningful broadband growth, and deliver peer-leading financial trends and “another beat-and-raise quarter” in Q3 showcased its strong execution against this strategy, the analyst tells investors.
