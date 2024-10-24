News & Insights

Stocks

T-Mobile price target raised to $240 from $220 at BofA

October 24, 2024 — 06:31 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BofA raised the firm’s price target on T-Mobile (TMUS) to $240 from $220 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company reported “solid” Q3 results that beat Street estimates for service revenue, core adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, and post-paid phone net additions. The firm bases its price target on a price to forward free cash flow per share multiple that it thinks “best encapsulates T-Mobile’s differentiated shareholder return proposition,” as evidenced by a $50B three-yr share buyback/dividend payout commitment, $20B in additional capacity to enhance shareholder returns, and 8% free cash flow per share growth in 2025, the analyst tells investors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TMUS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TMUS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.