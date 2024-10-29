T-Mobile price target raised to $239 from $209 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on T-Mobile (TMUS) to $239 from $209 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares after T-Mobile posted “another quarter of encouraging results” last week. The firm refreshed estimates post-Q3 earnings to reflect “another beat and raise quarter and our constructive outlook,” the analyst tells investors.

