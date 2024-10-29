News & Insights

T-Mobile price target raised to $239 from $209 at Morgan Stanley

October 29, 2024 — 06:51 am EDT

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on T-Mobile (TMUS) to $239 from $209 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares after T-Mobile posted “another quarter of encouraging results” last week. The firm refreshed estimates post-Q3 earnings to reflect “another beat and raise quarter and our constructive outlook,” the analyst tells investors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

TMUS

