T-Mobile price target raised to $230 from $215 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on T-Mobile (TMUS) to $230 from $215 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company reported a strong quarter but its guidance comes with “caveats,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that while T-Mobile’s headline growth was strong, margin drag from high volumes and wholesale revenue declines are being offset by some onetime tailwinds.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on TMUS:
- T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Rises on Strong Earnings and Subscriber Numbers
- T-Mobile reports Q3 EPS $2.61, consensus $2.42
- T-Mobile raises FY24 core adjusted EBITDA view to $31.6M-$31.8M
- T Mobile options imply 3.6% move in share price post-earnings
- Notable companies reporting after market close
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.