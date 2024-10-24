T-Mobile price target raised to $230 from $215 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on T-Mobile (TMUS) to $230 from $215 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company reported a strong quarter but its guidance comes with “caveats,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that while T-Mobile’s headline growth was strong, margin drag from high volumes and wholesale revenue declines are being offset by some onetime tailwinds.

