T Mobile options imply 3.6% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in T Mobile is 1.8x normal with puts leading calls 7:5. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 3.6%, or $7.95, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 0.9%.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TMUS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.