T-Mobile Names Srini Gopalan CEO

September 22, 2025 — 07:12 am EDT

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile (TMUS) has named current Chief Operating Officer Srini Gopalan as next Chief Executive Officer, effective November 1, 2025. Gopalan will assume the role from Mike Sievert, who has been appointed to a newly created management position at T-Mobile, Vice Chairman.

Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile, said: "When I recruited Srini to be our COO, I knew he had the skills, experience and Un-carrier mindset to lead our company into the future. Srini has been an incredible partner in shaping the future of T-Mobile as well as instrumental in leading our record growth this year. One fact has become crystal clear: Srini is ready to lead."

