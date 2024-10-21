T-Mobile, Miller Electric collaborate on private network

T-Mobile (TMUS) and Miller Electric Company announced a collaboration to use a 5G private network to connect a fleet of autonomous vehicles, or AVs, along the city’s waterfront and urban core as part of Jacksonville’s Ultimate Urban Circulator program. Jacksonville-based Miller Electric will use a 5G private network from T-Mobile’s Advanced Network Solutions to support the operations of the new bus-shaped, fully autonomous shuttles that will transport visitors along a three-mile stretch from the home of the city’s professional football team, EverBank Stadium, to the new waterfront hub.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TMUS:
- Triller announces important updates to executive leadership team
- Morning Movers: Siyata skyrockets after radio handset availability on T-Mobile
- Siyata Mobile’s SD7 Ultra series to be available on T-Mobile’s 5G network
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, October 21 – October 25, 2024
- TMUS Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.