T-Mobile, Miller Electric collaborate on private network

October 21, 2024 — 09:16 am EDT

T-Mobile (TMUS) and Miller Electric Company announced a collaboration to use a 5G private network to connect a fleet of autonomous vehicles, or AVs, along the city’s waterfront and urban core as part of Jacksonville’s Ultimate Urban Circulator program. Jacksonville-based Miller Electric will use a 5G private network from T-Mobile’s Advanced Network Solutions to support the operations of the new bus-shaped, fully autonomous shuttles that will transport visitors along a three-mile stretch from the home of the city’s professional football team, EverBank Stadium, to the new waterfront hub.

