T-Mobile launches stock offering to facilitate SoftBank's stake sale

June 22 (Reuters) - T-Mobile TMUS.O on Monday launched a stock offering to facilitate SoftBank Group Corp's 9984.T plan to sell a portion of its stake in the telecom operator.

For every share T-Mobile sells in the offering, it will repurchase one share from a subsidiary of SoftBank at the same price, T-Mobile said in a statement.

T-Mobile said it was offering about 134 million shares and the underwriters will have access to an additional 10 million shares.

SoftBank was widely expected to try and monetize its T-Mobile stake as it looks to raise capital through asset sale to prop up its floundering tech investing empire and fund a record share buyback. (https://reut.rs/3eBIFs8)

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan have been appointed as joint lead book-running managers for the offering.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2703;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.