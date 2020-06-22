US Markets
T-Mobile launches stock offering to facilitate SoftBank's stake sale

Bharath Manjesh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARK MAKELA

T-Mobile on Monday launched a stock offering to facilitate SoftBank Group Corp's plan to sell a portion of its stake in the telecom operator.

For every share T-Mobile sells in the offering, it will repurchase one share from a subsidiary of SoftBank at the same price, T-Mobile said in a statement.

T-Mobile said it was offering about 134 million shares and the underwriters will have access to an additional 10 million shares.

SoftBank was widely expected to try and monetize its T-Mobile stake as it looks to raise capital through asset sale to prop up its floundering tech investing empire and fund a record share buyback. (https://reut.rs/3eBIFs8)

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan have been appointed as joint lead book-running managers for the offering.

