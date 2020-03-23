T-Mobile Launches New $15 Connect Plan, Free YouTube Premium

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile is launching its new $15 per month 5G plan ahead of schedule, amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Originally, it had planned to launch the plan, after its merger with Sprint finalized.

The plan, called "T-Mobile Connect", is available starting Wednesday, March 25.

T-Mobile Connect customers can get unlimited talk, text, plus 2GB of high-speed smartphone data for $15 per month plus tax. While, the customers can get 5GB of high-speed smartphone data for $25 per month plus tax.

T-Mobile Connect also has an Annual Data Upgrade, giving customers an additional 500MB of monthly data, every year, at no additional cost, for the next five years.

T-Mobile is also offering a new Metro plan for $15 per month with unlimited talk, text and 2GB of data for 60 days after customers activate.

New and current Metro customers with any voice line can also get a free eight-inch tablet with a $15 unlimited tablet data plan.

MetroSmart Hotspot devices will be half off, and the $35 per month data plan will include 20GB of data for the next 60 days.

Meanwhile, T-Mobile will provide its customers two months of free YouTube Premium through T-Mobile Tuesdays starting on March 24.

To redeem free two-month trial, save the offer by April 21 and redeem it by May 1. After two months, it will be charged $11.99 per month unless the customers cancel.

T-Mobile Tuesdays will also offer a free four-week course from global ed tech Shaw Academy.

