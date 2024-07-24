T-Mobile, KKR Launch JV To Acquire Metronet

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) announced an agreement with investment firm KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) to form a joint venture aimed at acquiring Metronet, a prominent operator in fiber-to-the-home services.

T-Mobile plans to invest around $4.9 billion for a 50% equity ownership in the JV.

Once the deal is finalized, T-Mobile will take over 100% of Metronet's residential fiber retail operations and customer base. Metronet's fiber network, which provides symmetrical multi-gigabit internet, will strengthen T-Mobile's 5G mobile and fixed-wireless services.

Metronet will transition into a wholesale services provider, concentrating on network engineering, deployment, and customer installation. The company is projected to be self-sustaining and aims to reach 6.5 million homes by the end of 2030.

Additionally, the JV will purchase Oak Hill Capital's current stake, with an affiliate of Oak Hill making a minority investment in the JV. The Cinelli family will also continue to be minority investors alongside KKR and T-Mobile.

The deal is anticipated to close in 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.