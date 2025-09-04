Markets
TMUS

T-Mobile Issues Synergy Updates For UScellular Transaction

September 04, 2025 — 08:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile (TMUS) issued updated customer and financial guidance as applicable after incorporating the impacts of the UScellular transaction. T-Mobile now expects the UScellular transaction to yield approximately $1.2 billion in total annual run rate cost synergies upon integration, an increase of 20% from the original approximately $1.0 billion run rate synergy guidance, now comprised of approximately $950 million in opex and approximately $250 million in capex run rate synergies. The integration is now expected to be achieved in approximately two years, an acceleration from the original three-to-four-year expectation.

T-Mobile said, for third quarter, financial impacts from the UScellular acquisition include: service revenues of approximately $400 million; and core adjusted EBITDA of approximately $125 million.

Excluding UScellular and Metronet, T-Mobile's underlying business continues to see strong postpaid ARPA growth, with ongoing expectations for full year 2025 versus 2024 growth of at least 3.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TMUS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.