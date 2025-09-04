T-Mobile Issues Synergy Updates For UScellular Transaction

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile (TMUS) issued updated customer and financial guidance as applicable after incorporating the impacts of the UScellular transaction. T-Mobile now expects the UScellular transaction to yield approximately $1.2 billion in total annual run rate cost synergies upon integration, an increase of 20% from the original approximately $1.0 billion run rate synergy guidance, now comprised of approximately $950 million in opex and approximately $250 million in capex run rate synergies. The integration is now expected to be achieved in approximately two years, an acceleration from the original three-to-four-year expectation.

T-Mobile said, for third quarter, financial impacts from the UScellular acquisition include: service revenues of approximately $400 million; and core adjusted EBITDA of approximately $125 million.

Excluding UScellular and Metronet, T-Mobile's underlying business continues to see strong postpaid ARPA growth, with ongoing expectations for full year 2025 versus 2024 growth of at least 3.5%.

