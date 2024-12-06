T-Mobile Introduces Enticing 5G Internet Plans: Will the Stock Benefit?

T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS recently launched three innovative 5G internet plans tailored to match the unique requirements of home Internet and small business Internet customers. Customers will be able to avail of the plans from Dec. 11 by signing up online or in the T-Mobile store.



The T-Mobile Rely Internet plan primarily target entry-level users, offering fast and consistent WiFi with unlimited data that efficiently supports streaming, gaming and other applications. It comes with a 5G gateway, and the plans start from $35/month. The T-Mobile Amplified Internet Plan offers faster Internet speed and improves cybersecurity with Safe Browsing and Anomaly Detection features. For small business internet customers, the plan provides a Mesh Access Point that extends WiFi coverage in hard-to-reach areas. The Amplified Internet plans start from $45/month.



Lastly, T-Mobile All-In Internet is a premium plan that offers the best value for money spent. In addition to all the features of the Amplified plan, it provides entertainment perks, including Hulu and Paramount+ Essential subscriptions. Both home customers and small businesses opting for this plan will receive Mesh Access Point and 24/7 live assistance. The plan starts from $55 per month.

Will The Client Focused Strategy Drive TMUS’ Share Price?

Lower customer satisfaction levels have long plagued the Internet service industry due to unexpected price hikes, hidden charges, and confusing promotional pricing that inflates Internet bills. The newly launched plans by T-Mobile aim to address these issues.



These plans come with a price lock, giving consumers an assurance that there will be no sudden increase in the monthly rate for Internet services. Zero equipment charges, unlimited data, no annual contracts, and transparent pricing are major advantages for end users. Moreover, the system can be self-installed easily within just 15 minutes, eliminating the costs associated with hiring technicians. These stand out features offer significant flexibility and effectively meet the need for both home and small business customers.



T-Mobile strategy to challenge conventional Internet service provider practices by swiftly addressing user pain points underscores its customer-first approach. The company’s effort to reshape the broadband landscape with its industry-leading 5G capabilities bodes well for long-term growth.

TMUS’s Stock Price Movement

Shares of T-Mobile have gained 56.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 34.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TMUS’ Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

T-Mobile currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Here are some better-ranked stocks that investors may consider.



Workday Inc. WDAY carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 9.88%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



WDAY is a leading provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains. The company’s cloud-based platform combines finance and HR in a single system, making it easier for organizations to provide analytical insights and decision support.



InterDigital IDCC sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 114.47%.



It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company designs and develops a wide range of advanced technology solutions used in digital cellular, wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Plexus Corp. PLXS flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. It is a leading electronic contract manufacturing services provider to original equipment manufacturers in a wide range of industries. In the last reported quarter, PLXS delivered an earnings surprise of 20.92%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.1% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Plexus Corp. (PLXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Workday, Inc. (WDAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.