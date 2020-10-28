T-Mobile Introduces 3 TVision Streaming Services as "TV Done Right"

Wireless network operator T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) released another promotion under the Uncarrier banner on Wednesday. TVision is a portfolio of video-streaming services divided into three separate platforms with different channel lineups, aimed at disrupting the cable TV industry.

"TVision is TV done right," according to T-Mobile's press materials. "It's everything you love about cable and streaming services, minus the stuff you don't, like clunky boxes, annual contracts, and expensive bloated packages just to get the channels you really want."

Instead of offering monolithic packages of pre-selected TV channels, the retooled TVision platform is divided into three distinct streaming services with unique channel lineups.

TVision Live offers local stations, live sports, and news in three package sizes. The basic Live TV service provides more than 30 channels for $40 per month. Live TV+ adds more than 10 regional sports channels for $50 per month. Live Zone steps up to $60 per month, adding another bundle of 10 pro sports networks. All TVision Live plans include 100 hours of cloud DVR storage and access to over 10,000 on-demand titles.

TVision Vibe offers more than 30 channels focused on comedy, drama, and lifestyle content for $10 per month. Vibe also provides several thousand on-demand programs.

Finally, TVision Channels lets you put together a unique lineup of premium content channels under a single bill.

TVision is exclusive to customers with an active T-Mobile or Sprint wireless plan, launching for T-Mobile users on Nov. 1 and Sprint customers later in November. Pre-paid customers will be able to sign up for TVision in 2021.

In a promotional partnership with Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), T-Mobile will throw in a full year of free Apple TV+ service for customers of the TVision Live TV+ or Live Zone services. They can add an Apple TV 4K for $99, which is an $80 discount from the device's ordinary price tag.

The new services will have dedicated apps in the Apple, Android, and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Fire TV app stores at launch. There was no mention of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) support in the press materials, though that could come later.

