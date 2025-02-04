T-Mobile Intends To Offer Euro-denominated Senior Notes

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) announced on Tuesday that its direct wholly-owned subsidiary, T-Mobile USA, Inc., plans to offer Euro-denominated Senior Notes in a registered public offering.

The issuer intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, share repurchases, any dividends declared by T-Mobile, and refinancing of existing indebtedness on an ongoing basis, and others.

Citigroup Global Markets Ltd., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities Plc., and Societe Generale are the joint book-running managers for the offering.

