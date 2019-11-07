T-Mobile in talks with Sprint on merger, does not rule out price discussions

WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US TMUS.O Chief Executive John Legere on Thursday acknowledged talks with Sprint Corp S.N to extend their merger agreement and declined to rule out asking for the $26 billion price to be lowered.

The T-Mobile-Sprint deal, announced in spring 2018, has won regulatory approval from the Justice Department and Federal Communications Commission but faces a lawsuit from more than a dozen state attorneys general seeking to stop the deal.

"What I can say is yes are having conversations as partners about whether and how long we move forward the date ... and what if any items should be agreed between the parties in exchange for agreeing to extend those terms," said Legere.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz and David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Diane.Bartz@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8313;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.