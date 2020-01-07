US Markets

T-Mobile gains 1 million phone customers in fourth quarter

Contributor
Arriana McLymore Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

T-Mobile US said on Tuesday it gained 1 million net new postpaid subscribers in during the fourth quarter, unchanged from last year.

NEW YORK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US TMUS.O said on Tuesday it gained 1 million net new postpaid subscribers in during the fourth quarter, unchanged from last year.

Investors track the number of postpaid subscribers, or people who pay a recurring monthly bill, because they stick with the carrier longer and tend to be more profitable than customers who pre-pay for service.

Cowen analysts expected 904,000 T-Mobile postpaid phone adds, highlighting a small win for the wireless carrier.

T-Mobile is working to close its $26.5 billion merger with Sprint. Last month, testimony ended in a lawsuit by various state attorneys general aimed at blocking the merger. The Justice Department and the Federal Communications Commission have pushed for the deal to go through.

Closing arguments for the trial are set for Jan. 15.

The U.S. phone carrier also noted that postpaid phone churn, or the rate of customer cancellations, was 1.01% during the fourth quarter, in line with Instinet analysts estimates of 0.9%.

T-Mobile's main focus for the fourth quarter has been launching its 5G network, which the company said now covers more than 200 million people.

T-Mobile shares were up 1% at $79.40 in late morning trading.

(Reporting by Arriana McLymore; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

((arriana.mclymore@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular