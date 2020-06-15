T-Mobile Experiences Network Outages Across U.S.

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile continued to battle network outages Monday, which began in the mid-afternoon in several major U.S. cities and continued into the evening. Calls and some text messaging appear to be the functions most widely affected.

According to the tech-issue tracker DownDetector, the hardest-hit areas have been on the East Coast, including major cities like New York, Atlanta and Miami, as well as L.A. and Chicago.

Neville Ray, T-Mobile's president of technology, tweeted, "Our engineers are working to resolve a voice and data issue that has been affecting customers around the country. We're sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have this fixed shortly."

In a tweet sent shortly after 6 p.m. ET, Ray said the company was still working to fix calls and texts, He recommended customers to use apps like FaceTime, WhatsApp and iMessage to communicate.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.