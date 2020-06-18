Markets

T-Mobile Expands Rewards Program 'T-Mobile Tuesdays' To Sprint Customers

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS), which recently closed its $26 billion merger with Sprint, said that Sprint customers can now access its rewards program "T-Mobile Tuesdays".

Launched in 2016, T-Mobile Tuesdays has exclusive promotions offered to customers with a variety of rewards.

This summer offer will include 50 Starbucks Stars, three months of Postmates Unlimited, unlimited access to My Telemedicine, savings on fuel at Shell, and free T-Mobile belt bag.

Sprint customers need to download the T-Mobile Tuesdays app from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store and register their number beginning on June 23.

T-Mobile said it has given $900 million in discounts and free thank you gifts in four years of T-Mobile Tuesdays.

On June 23, 20 lucky sweepstakes winners will score a Samsung Galaxy A71 5G smartphone. And throughout the summer, there's even more chances to win big ... like $100,000 total in cash prizes, a Tesla Model 3 and more. Just check the T-Mobile Tuesdays app every week this summer for a chance to win, T-Mobile US said in a statement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TMUS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular