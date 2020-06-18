T-Mobile Expands Rewards Program 'T-Mobile Tuesdays' To Sprint Customers

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS), which recently closed its $26 billion merger with Sprint, said that Sprint customers can now access its rewards program "T-Mobile Tuesdays".

Launched in 2016, T-Mobile Tuesdays has exclusive promotions offered to customers with a variety of rewards.

This summer offer will include 50 Starbucks Stars, three months of Postmates Unlimited, unlimited access to My Telemedicine, savings on fuel at Shell, and free T-Mobile belt bag.

Sprint customers need to download the T-Mobile Tuesdays app from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store and register their number beginning on June 23.

T-Mobile said it has given $900 million in discounts and free thank you gifts in four years of T-Mobile Tuesdays.

On June 23, 20 lucky sweepstakes winners will score a Samsung Galaxy A71 5G smartphone. And throughout the summer, there's even more chances to win big ... like $100,000 total in cash prizes, a Tesla Model 3 and more. Just check the T-Mobile Tuesdays app every week this summer for a chance to win, T-Mobile US said in a statement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.