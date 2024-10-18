T-Mobile exec sells $9.2M in common stock

In a regulatory filing, T-Mobile (TMUS) disclosed that its General Counsel Mark Nelson sold 42.8K shares of common stock on October 16th in a total transaction size of $9.2M.

