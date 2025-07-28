T-Mobile Earnings Show You Why This Is a Stock to Hold

Few companies remain unaffected by global and U.S. trade tariff negotiations. However, the ones that operate under a subscription-based business model allow investors (and analysts) to accurately forecast future financials, enabling the stock price to shake off most, if not all, volatility in the market.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is one such company, operating more as part of the consumer staples sector than anything else, and fitting both these criteria for the future.

As investors will see shortly, there is a very clear reason why the market rewarded T-Mobile stock with much more preferential price action over its peers during the past quarter and why the company's latest quarterly earnings announcement stands to accelerate this behavior.

Digging into the latest quarterly figures will help investors understand why the markets are treating T-Mobile the way they are currently. It will also help them see why this is one of those companies that should be present in every portfolio over long periods.

It provides both safety and growth potential above most peers, all driven by the company's fundamentals and financial foundation.

What Makes T-Mobile Different

It’s very hard to stand out in an industry where competitors offer nearly identical products and services, and where customers see little to no added benefit from switching to one wireless carrier from another. However, it appears that T-Mobile has cracked the code on this one, and the solution is all on the first page of the company’s Q2 2025 slide deck presentation.

Six out of nine key performance indicators (KPIs) for T-Mobile include the words “industry leading,” which demonstrates to investors just how head and shoulders above the competition T-Mobile truly is as a brand and service.

Some of the most essential segments were 5G broadband additions and free cash flow (operating cash flow minus capital expenditures).

With up to 454,000 net 5G broadband additions, T-Mobile is increasing its already leading market share in the latest wireless technology and services. This creates a better potential future for the financial profile and helps T-Mobile generate up to $4.6 billion in free cash flow.

Free cash flow matters because it is the lifeblood of any business, and it is exactly what allows T-Mobile to continue reinvesting in new expansion initiatives and other shareholder benefits, such as stock buyback programs or acquisitions. More importantly, though, this free cash flow rose to an industry-leading margin of 26% allowing for future compounding.

All told, and potentially more specifically the free cash flow figure, the market has rewarded T-Mobile stock by letting it trade as high as 90% of its 52-week high levels, and deliver a net rally of up to 41.3% over the past 12 months, with an even higher ceiling expected according to the rest of the market.

Markets Want More Out of T-Mobile Stock

The day after the company reported its earnings, Wall Street analysts rolled in with their own views as a reaction to the figures. Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne decided to reiterate an Overweight rating on T-Mobile stock, alongside a valuation boost to $285 per share.

Considering where the stock trades today, and despite a decent rally following the earnings announcement, this new target would still require T-Mobile stock to reach a new 52-week high and an additional 16% rally potential to attract even more buyers on this breakout.

And speaking of buyers, some in the smart money crowd were already positioned in T-Mobile stock just days before the company announced its quarter, knowing that the brand is known to deliver on these aggressive expansion and growth figures time after time.

Those from Mirae Asset Global Investments increased their position in T-Mobile stock by 6.1% as of late July 2025, bringing their stake to $102.7 million today, which also serves as a vote of confidence for investors to consider when selecting the stock for their portfolios.

One last gauge investors can use to assess T-Mobile's performance and how the market views it as a leader against its peers is the stock’s valuation multiples, particularly the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, which currently stands at 23.3x, compared to the wireless industry average of 10.4x.

Seasoned investors will remember that the market is always willing to overpay for stocks that it believes can outperform the peer group and the broader market, as all of T-Mobile’s KPIs seem to suggest today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.