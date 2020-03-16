T-Mobile Drops Data Limits and Won't Cancel Customers Who Can't Pay

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) has joined its chief rivals AT&T and Verizon in pledging to not turn off service for any wireless customer who does not pay his or her bill for the next 60 days. The three companies have also agreed to waive any late payment fees if they are incurred due to financial hardships caused by coronavirus.

As it generally does, T-Mobile has also decided to do more than what the U.S. government (through the Federal Communications Commission) has asked of it. The Un-carrier, as it calls itself, has also decided to offer a number of other benefits to its customers.

What is T-Mobile doing?

The number three wireless carrier has taken a number of steps to make things easier on impacted customers. These include (but are not limited to):

Any T-Mobile or Metro by T-Mobile customer with a data plan will have unlimited smartphone data for the next 60 days (excluding roaming).

All T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers will get an extra 20GB of mobile hotspot/tethering for the next 60 days.

Providing free calling for all customers of both of its services to level 3 impacted countries (countries where only essential travel is currently allowed).

"I am inspired as I see communities, our nation, and the world coming together to fight this pandemic," wrote CEO John Legere in a letter to customers. "Our team is part of your community and we are dedicated to supporting you all through this unprecedented time."



Why is T-Mobile doing this?

It's easy to say that the company wants to avoid losing customers during what will be a difficult period. It's also fair to say that, based on past actions, Legere and his team truly try to put customers inerests first.

